When the roaring eighties came to an end, the stock market crash left Wall Street a scarred and bruised rubble. Along with the streams of worthless ticker tape was a burning heap of Armani suits, solid gold Rolex watches, and blood red suspenders. Fashion, which was elevated to expensive, sophisticated and tailor-fit, had no more Gordon Gekko’s available to model the latest in Italian loafers and silk ties. The Masters of The Universe had traded in their bespoke wardrobe for a single pair of orange jumpsuits. But as the economy struggled to pick itself up from the junk bond ruins, a new era began.

Was it just coincidence that the growth of casual style arose with the booming popularity of a street beat culture from New York City known as Hip Hop? While business would still honor the suit and tie uniform, casual Fridays became more popular, and with more women entering the workforce, the rules of engagement, when it came to dress codes, had no choice but to evolve.

If people were going to go casual it would have to be done in style. Simply trading in the Boiler Room look for country club khakis, blue button down shirts and dock brown Top-Siders was not so much a change as it was a weekend look replacing a workday look. No, for casual to be hip it needed roots. And when you look at the work-from-home, start-up entrepreneurs of today who jolt Silicon Valley and Hong Kong stock exchanges with the latest app and tech gadget, it’s easy to see how Hip Hop, and the loose fit of its originators, played a role in shaping the way we view casual today.

Hip Hop has borrowed from many cultures, genres, and styles to produce unique looks that are anything but formal and can now be considered the epitome of casual.

From Run DMC and the Beastie Boys to LL Cool J and Wu-Tang Clan, the look of the rap game influenced a new generation that valued $300 Air Jordan’s more than Johnston and Murphy’s and grey and black hoodies rather than vibrant-colored Nautica windbreakers. Hip Hop was free-form lyrical poetry and its look reflected a free-flow nonchalance. Trying to categorize the style was just as hard as deciphering the codes in four-bar beats. But it worked and it caught fire.

Just look at Mark Zuckerberg, Biz Stone, Mark Cuban and Pharrell Williams to see how oversized basketball jerseys, casual streetwear, and yes, the hoodie, have become accepted. Hip Hop did so out of need, these items were cheap and as successful fashion entrepreneur Daymond John succinctly put it, represented FUBU, For Us, By Us. Hip Hop had a sound, a culture and now, a look.

But that look would eventually become mainstream and today when men feel like expressing a casual look they are more likely to borrow from Common than your common East Village or SoHo hipster. From Chuck Taylors with khakis and hoodies with baggy jeans to vintage tee-shirts and classic Pumas to skully caps, Carharrt jackets, and Timberlands, Hip Hop has borrowed from many cultures, genres and styles to produce unique looks that are anything but formal and can now be considered the epitome of casual.

Today, as Hip Hops gets more commercial the style pendulum appears to be swinging back to haute couture as Kanye (featured above), Jay Z and P. Diddy fashion Tom Ford, Gucci and their own clothing lines such as Rocawear and Sean John. But though they may button up from time to time, you can still expect to see Jay rocking a tilted Yankees cap with black jeans and white Adidas. Hip Hop has never been ashamed of its roots and will always return to the casual style that blew up just as the high priced 80’s came crashing down.