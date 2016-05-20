So often, flings and relationships bloom in the heat of the summer. How are you going to attract a lady if your hairstyle is just so-so? You’ve likely already updated your wardrobe to selections that make you feel cool and confident all season long, so why not do the same for your hairstyle?

If you don’t like to fuss too much over your hair; no worries. These looks are easy to accomplish and maintain. Not only are they on trend, but you will also feel great showing them off.

The Buzz Cut

This style is a classic for obvious reasons so don’t knock it until you try it. OK, maybe you actually did try it back in your younger years, but it’s back and ready to make a great impression. The great thing about the buzz cut look is that there is minimal maintenance necessary. Obviously, it is the ideal length for when you’re sweating on the beach. You don’t need to worry about it falling in your eyes or if it’s going in the right direction on your head. Surprisingly though, there are actually a few choices for how to style your buzz cut, so do some research before showing up at the salon.

Slick Back

If you tend to comb your hair back with your fingers as soon as you step out of the shower, this is likely the style for you. Your hair needs to be a certain length for this look to be successful, but don’t worry if you don’t like the long hair look. This keeps your locks completely away from your face so your look is sleek and put together. Depending on the style you’re going for – wet to high shine – you might need to experiment with several different products to reach your desired style.

Ask your hairdresser to trim away some of your hair’s natural volume so this style doesn’t result in a poof on the top of your head. This is a super sleek look that keeps your hair looking a bit wet, which is great for summer.

The Lawless

You’ve probably seen some of your favorite celebs sporting this look recently. This modern version of a high and tight sports super short sides with some length on top. It’s a modern twist on a Mohawk, similar to what Macklemore usually wears. The hair on the top of your head is left a little longer and can be styled or left messier. Be sure to tell your barber to stay away from the clippers, as you’ll get a more blended and graduated cut with scissors.

Focus on Your Part

Don’t think you have a part? Think again. Choosing a different way to part your hair could be a great switch-up for summer. Selecting a direction that you want your hair to go makes it easier to style, gel and keep out of your face. Plus it’s just more exciting. Find out which way will work best for you and your hair type this summer

The Full Beard

Beards are all the rage right now, so don’t think they were only invented to keep your face warm in the winter. Full facial hair seems to be the ultimate accessory this season, so be sure to factor in your facial hair when choosing a new hairstyle. The most important aspect of a successful beard is managing the growing out period. Don’t let patchy growth or an ingrown hair stop you from reaching your ultimate beard destination. Keep it casual and manly this season by letting your beard reach its full potential.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that men can’t be on trend when it comes to hair. Especially as the seasons change, there is more opportunity to mix it up and experiment. Not only will you impress the ones you meet, but also you’ll feel great doing it.