Thomas Carlyle “Tom” Ford is a Texas-born American fashion designer. After successfully turning around legendary fashion houses Gucci and Saint Laurent he founded his eponymous luxury brand. We admire Tom Ford for his unyielding approach to traditional masculine elegance and his minimalistic, yet uncompromising, personal style.

In the world of menswear, Mr. Ford is without a doubt best known for his exceptional tailoring with its 1970s inspired silhouette. Himself an avid customer of Anderson & Sheppard, Mr. Ford’s RTW collections bear the distinctive marks of excellent tailoring. The masculine style, with a strong shoulder and a broad lapel, has likely been one of the main drivers of the return of great evening wear in Hollywood in recent years.