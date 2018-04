In the world of tailored menswear, Tatsuya Nakamura is a real heavy hitter. Besides displaying one of the world’s finest examples of a great sense of style, Mr. Nakamura holds the position of Creative Director at legendary Japanese brand Beams.

Mr. Nakamura’s style is distinctly Italian and so well-developed it makes us question if the Italians still can claim to be the best-dressed men in the world.