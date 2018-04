Shuhei Nishiguchi is one of the more fashion-forward gentlemen on our list, and no wonder, considering that he is fashion director of legendary Japanese brand Beams.

Mr. Nishiguchi’s personal style has its foundation in classic tailored menswear but incorporates more fashion-forward elements to a larger degree than most others on our list. What sets Mr. Nishiguchi apart is how he manages to seamlessly integrate the different styles in a natural manner.