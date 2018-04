Ozwald Boateng OBE, is a British fashion-designer and bespoke tailor. After an apprenticeship with legendary tailor Tommy Nutter, Mr. Boateng set out to develop his own brand.

His style intermingles a classic bespoke aesthetic with high-fashion in a manner that few can master. His exceptional sense of style even earned him the position as creative director of Givenchy, one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses.