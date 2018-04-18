In the kingdom of high-end tailoring, there are many that could be considered nobles. The Attolini’s however, are the royal family. Giuseppe Attolini is one of the heirs to the legendary Neapolitan tailoring dynasty. Growing up at the epicenter of the Neapolitan tailoring scene, Mr. Attolini possesses a very natural sense of style.

Mr. Attolini’s personal style is quintessentially Neapolitan. Soft shouldered perfectly tailored jackets and suits (from the family business, of course) mix perfectly with more casual elements and a sober color palette.